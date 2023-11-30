HomeNewsLocalFormer prosecutor sues city for $500,000 Local Former prosecutor sues city for $500,000 By WHEE Staff November 30, 2023 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former prosecutor sues city for $500,000A former prosecutor with the Martinsville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has filed suit against the city of Martinsville for lost salary, benefits and other compensation, and $500,000 in damages. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBiden announces proposal to replace all lead service lines in US within 10 yearsNext articleHousing study reveals aging homes and declining population WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Housing study reveals aging homes and declining population November 30, 2023 Local Five displaced by house fire November 29, 2023 Local Tax date in Henry County extended November 29, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular United Nations: 2023 set to be hottest year on record November 30, 2023 Housing study reveals aging homes and declining population November 30, 2023 Biden announces proposal to replace all lead service lines in US within 10 years November 30, 2023 Gen Z, millennial women face historic headwinds when it comes to their health: Report November 30, 2023 Load more Recent Comments