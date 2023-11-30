House vote on impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pulled from schedule

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House is no longer set to vote Thursday on a Republican effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The vote was pulled from the schedule Thursday afternoon, according to a notice from Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

It’s not clear yet why leadership pulled the resolution.

On Wednesday, Greene introduced the resolution — her second this month — to impeach Mayorkas because of his handling of the southern border. Greene said Mayorkas is failing to uphold his constitutional duty to protect states from what she called invasion and has accused him of high crimes and misdemeanors related to migrants and drugs crossing at the border.

A spokesperson for DHS dismissed Greene’s latest resolution as a “baseless attack.”

The move came after eight Republicans voted with Democrats to block Green’s impeachment effort earlier this month — referring it to the House Homeland Security Committee. Greene introduced similar articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in May, but House GOP leaders never brought them to a vote.

Greene said if her latest effort to impeach Mayorkas fails, she will “keep reintroducing it.”

ABC News’ Brittany Gaddy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.