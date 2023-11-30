What happens next if GOP Rep. George Santos is expelled from Congress?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — If an expulsion vote set for Friday achieves a two-thirds majority, Republican Rep. George Santos would be immediately expelled from the House of Representatives, according to the text of the expulsion resolution.

Looking back at the last time a member of Congress was expelled — Ohio Democratic Rep. James Traficant back in 2002 — Santos would immediately lose most of his privileges – such as the use of Capitol facilities, the power to speak or vote on the House floor and any access to equipment or other technology provided by Congress — such a cell phones or a personal computer.

In the aftermath of Traficant’s expulsion, House officials sent him a letter informing him of the expulsion, according to reports at the time.

Santos would likely receive similar notification directing him to clear out his belongings from the House Clerk, which would take over control of his office – serving New York’s 3rd Congressional District until the seat is filled after a special election.

Santos’ staff — the ones that haven’t resigned — would continue serving the district under the direction of the House Clerk until a new member is elected and sworn into office.

But as a former member, Santos would still retain his ability to access the House floor at his own discretion — although he has expressed uncertainty about whether he’d exercise his life-long floor privileges in the future.

“I don’t know,” Santos told reporters at a pen and pad briefing in his office Thursday afternoon. “Not in the near future, I don’t believe.”

Former members rarely take advantage of that privilege, but at times former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough, who served three terms in the House before embarking on a career in television, pops up on the House floor during the State of the Union address.

Former Georgia Republican Rep. Jack Kingston was on the House floor earlier this month during legislative business.

David Wu would also occasionally pop up in the chamber after he resigned in disgrace in 2011.

