‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin honored during Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin received a Walk of Fame star this week.

The actor, 43, who is known for his roles in Home Alone, Richie Rich, My Girl and more, was honored during a ceremony in Hollywood on Friday.

“Thank you to the Walk of Fame committee for honoring me in this way. I feel such esteem from this whole thing,” Culkin said. “There’s so many people that I love, and to feel that love back is just amazing.”

He also thanked Brenda Song, with whom he shares two sons.

“You are absolutely everything, you’re my champion,” he said as he held back tears. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me just all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

“And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people,” he added. “You’re somewhere in there. But I love you. I love you so much.”

Culkin ended his speech by reciting his iconic line from Home Alone: “To wrap things up, in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”

Friends, family and other Hollywood stars, including his Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara, Natasha Lyonne, Seth Green and Paris Jackson, attended the ceremony to support Culkin.

