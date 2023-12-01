HomeNewsLocalMartinsville council hears housing proposal Local Martinsville council hears housing proposal By WHEE Staff December 1, 2023 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville council hears housing proposalThe Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority updated city council members on proposed apartments at Five Points and potential housing off of Rives Road. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleIsrael-Gaza live updates: IDF says they killed 1 of the Jerusalem bus stop shooting victims by mistakeNext articleCantaloupes linked to deadly salmonella outbreak in 34 states, CDC reports new hospitalizations WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Housing study reveals aging homes and declining population November 30, 2023 Local Former prosecutor sues city for $500,000 November 30, 2023 Local Five displaced by house fire November 29, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Cantaloupes linked to deadly salmonella outbreak in 34 states, CDC reports new hospitalizations December 1, 2023 Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF says they killed 1 of the Jerusalem bus stop shooting victims by mistake December 1, 2023 Felicity Huffman reflects on her guilt from college admission scandal, applauds women’s rehab organization December 1, 2023 Palestinian brothers freed under Israel-Hamas temporary truce agreement thrilled to be home, but wary about ongoing practice of detentions December 1, 2023 Load more Recent Comments