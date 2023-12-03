Navy warship shoots down drones in Red Sea, in latest incursion in Middle East: Official

Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Navy ship in the Red Sea on Sunday shot down several drones heading in its direction from areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi militants, according to a U.S. official.

“The USS Carney has been involved in multiple engagements in the Red Sea involving Houthi attacks on commercial vessels today. In at least two circumstances, the Carney successfully shot down [unmanned aerial vehicles] headed in its direction,” the official said.

The Pentagon said in a statement to ABC News that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea,” the statement said.

A senior U.S. official told ABC News that one ballistic missile fired from Houthis in Yemen landed in the vicinity of a merchant vessel in the Red Sea and the USS Carney was nearby and responded to the ship’s distress call. There were no injuries, the official said.

While in the process of heading to assist, the Carney shot down a Houthi drone and had previously destroyed another Houthi drone, according to this official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

