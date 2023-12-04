One-year-old boy among four killed in Dallas house shooting

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — The search was on Monday for an assailant who killed four people, including a 1-year-old boy, inside a Dallas home and left a teenage girl hospitalized with bullet wounds, police said.

The quadruple killing unfolded Sunday afternoon in a southeast Dallas neighborhood. The Dallas Police Department said the carnage appears to stem from an isolated incident and “there is no threat to the public.”

The killings marked the 627th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings across the nation and defines a mass shooting as an event with a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter.

The child killed in the Dallas shooting was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office as 1-year-old Logan De La Cruz, who became the 272nd child 11 years old or younger killed in a shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The shooting unfolded about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to calls of gunfire in the 9700 block of Royce Drive, according to a statement from the Dallas Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults dead from gunshot wounds inside the house and two children, Logan and a 15-year-old girl, according to the police statement.

Logan was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The teenage girl, whose name was not released, remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition, according to police.

The others killed in the shooting were identified by the medical examiner’s office as Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

No one has been arrested in slayings and a motive remains under investigation.

The number of homicides in Dallas is up roughly 11% this year from 2022, according to Dallas Police Department crime data. As of Sunday, the city had recorded 226 homicides in 2023.

