Monday, December 4, 2023
Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ coming to digital Tuesday

By WHEE Staff
Martin Scorsese‘s Apple Original Film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is coming to digital platforms on Tuesday, December 5.

The acclaimed film was co-written by Scorsese stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and based on David Grann‘s bestselling book of the same name, which depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

De Niro plays the scheming uncle of DiCaprio’s character, who recruits the younger man in a plan to steal the oil discovered on Osage land — through marriage into the tribe and murder.

Meanwhile, Leo’s Ernest Burkhart is torn between both worlds: his uncle’s plot and his Native American wife, Mollie, played by Gladstone, who begs him to avenge her family.

To date, the October release has grossed more than $154 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

