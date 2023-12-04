Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentWill Smith gives update on 'I Am Legend' sequel: "We're really close,...
Entertainment

Will Smith gives update on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel: “We’re really close, script just came in”

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith says work on the long-awaited I Am Legend sequel is well underway. 

During his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Smith gave an update about the film, which he stars in and produces alongside Michael B. Jordan. 

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow,” he said, per Varietyat one of the event’s conversations. “We’re really close, script just came in.”

The actor delved into the storyline for I Am Legend 2, revealing it’ll be a continuation of one of the two endings from the original 2007 film. 

“You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this,” he said. “But in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version.”

Smith noted he can’t say much more about the sequel right now; he did say that “Michael B. Jordan is in.”

News of the remake surfaced back in 2022, with Deadline reporting Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson‘s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, will reprise his role as writer and producer. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
No, Robert Downey Jr. isn’t coming back as Tony Stark, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige insists
Next article
One-year-old boy among four killed in Dallas house shooting
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE