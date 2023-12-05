Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Crash injures on

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Henry County crash injures one
A single-vehicle crash Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with injuries. Shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, a silver SUV left the road while northbound at 6746 Virginia Avenue in Henry County.
