Oprah, Beyoncé, Rihanna make ‘Forbes’ Most Powerful Women list

The list Forbes recently published about its 2023 100 Most Powerful Women is similar to its annual billionaire list.

Rihanna and Oprah Winfrey, who hold spots as the richest entertainers, are also now featured as some of the most influential.

Coming in at #31 is Winfrey, who’s recognized for her transition from reputable talk show host to media and business mogul.

Rihanna earns the #74 spot thanks to her influence in the music, beauty and fashion worlds.

Joining them is Beyoncé, who Forbes recognized as one-half of the billionaire couple that’s her and husband, Jay-Z. She’s named one of the most powerful women for her record-breaking trek around the globe with the Renaissance World Tour and another feat as the most decorated Grammy winner.

Listed up high on the list is #3’s Kamala Harris. The vice president is recognized for her trailblazing achievement of becoming the first woman, Black person and first South Asian-American vice president.

Also named for her political advancements is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, minister of finance in Nigeria. In March 2021, she became the first woman and the first African to serve as director-general of the World Trade Organization, per Forbes.

The full list, which can be broken down into each woman’s categories, is available on Forbes.com.

