Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Doctor Strange' sequel star Xochitl Gomez says 'DWTS' win "feels crazy"
Entertainment

‘Doctor Strange’ sequel star Xochitl Gomez says ‘DWTS’ win “feels crazy”

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Good Morning America

Xochitl Gomez is reflecting on her big Dancing with the Stars win with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“It feels crazy,” she told Good Morning America Wednesday, the morning after she and Chmerkovskiy took home the first Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on season 32, adding that the reality of it all hasn’t fully sunk in for her yet.

Gomez, who played America Chavez in 2022’s hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, admitted she never envisioned herself making it this far in the competition, to which Chmerkovskiy hilariously chimed it was “disrespectful” to him.

“It wasn’t you, it was me, bruh,” she replied.

All jokes aside, Chmerkovskiy said it “feels amazing” to have now won the show three times. He also praised everyone who helps bring their dances to life each week and “make the numbers look as beautiful” as they do.

“This season’s been a blast and we feel so grateful,” he added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
NASA celebrates 25th anniversary of the ISS with call to crew aboard the station
Next article
Israel-Gaza live updates: Gaza hospital says it’s ‘besieged’ by Israeli forces
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE