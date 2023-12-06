Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Entertainment

‘DWTS’ alum Mark Ballas and wife welcome first child together

By WHEE Staff
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife, singer/songwriter BC Jean welcomed their first child together, a son, on November 5, 2023.

“Welcome to Earth my son Banksi Wylde Ballas 11 / 5 / 23,” Ballas shared on Tuesday, December 5, alongside a photo of the baby grabbing onto his mother’s thumb, and Ballas’ cupping his wife’s hand.

Jean, 36, shared the same pic on her Instagram with the caption, “Banksi Wylde Ballas
Joined us earthside 11•5•23.”

“Happy one month sweet boy You are so loved,” the “If I Were a Boy” songwriter added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, received well wishes from from a number of his DWTS family, as well as his season 31 partner Charli D’Amelio, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!”

“Ohhhhh simply the best!!! Congratulations!!” Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson added.

Ballas, 37, and Jean, 36, announced they were expecting in June, a year after revealing they suffered a miscarriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

