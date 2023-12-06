Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeNewsNationalUNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say
National

UNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A suspect is dead after reports of an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

University police said shots were reported at Beam Hall as well as the school’s student union.

There “appears to be multiple victims,” according to police.

Beam Hall is home to the university’s business school. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Fox announces new special: ‘M*A*S*H’: The Comedy That Changed Television’
Next article
Then-Prince Charles once asked Natalie Portman if she was in 1977’s ‘Star Wars’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE