Thursday, December 7, 2023
House Republicans to move forward on formalizing Biden impeachment inquiry next week

joe daniel price/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The House Rules Committee announced Thursday it will consider a resolution next week to formalize Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week that he believes that Republicans would get the votes they need to formalize their inquiry.

House Republicans have alleged, without proof, that Biden was directly involved in and benefited from his family’s business dealings. The White House has called the inquiry “extreme politics at its worst.”

Lawmakers have held one public hearing, which offered several contentious moments but no new evidence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

