National Board of Review gives Scorsese, Gladstone flowers for ‘Flower Moon’

ABC/Randy Holmes

Killers of the Flower Moon was named best picture by The National Board of Review, and also earned top prizes for its director Martin Scorsese and co-star Lily Gladstone.

Paul Giamatti took home the best actor award for his role in The Holdovers, with the film’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph grabbing supporting actress honors. Mark Ruffalo took home the best supporting actor prize for his turn in Poor Things.

Sean Durkin‘s The Iron Claw was hailed as the best ensemble of 2023.

The NBR Awards Gala, hosted by NBC News Sunday Today host and MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist, will take place January 11 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Film

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award

Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay

The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble

The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry

John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

Ferrari

The Holdovers

The Iron Claw

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)

La Chimera

Fallen Leaves

The Teachers’ Lounge

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

20 Days in Mariupol

32 Sounds

The Eternal Memory

The Pigeon Tunnel

A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

All of Us Strangers

BlackBerry

Earth Mama

Flora and Son

The Persian Version

Scrapper

Showing Up

Theater Camp

A Thousand and One

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.