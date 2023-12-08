ABC News to host GOP presidential debate before New Hampshire primary

Henrik5000/Getty Images

(MANCHESTER, N.H.) — ABC News, partnering with WMUR-TV, announced Thursday it will host a Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire next month, just days ahead of its first-in-the-nation GOP primary election.

Held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, the Thursday Jan. 18 debate will take place at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The broadcast will come just three days behind the Iowa caucuses, the first electoral test of the GOP primary field, which includes former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The debate also comes five days ahead of the New Hampshire primary election.

More details about the debate, format, qualifications, moderators, as well as ABC News’ coverage will be announced at a later time.

“ABC News is excited to host this Republican debate with our partners in the nation’s first primary state of New Hampshire,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin in a statement. “Our powerhouse political team has been working hard on this debate to provide our audience with the opportunity to hear from the candidates at this decisive moment in the primary race.”

The first four debates, which aired on Fox, Fox Business, NBC News and NewsNation, were Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates. ABC News’ debate is “subject to RNC guidelines,” according to Chris Ager, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

“The New Hampshire Republican State Committee is looking forward to working with our partners at ABC News, WMUR and St. Anselm’s College for a New Hampshire Republican presidential primary debate subject to RNC guidelines,” said Ager in a statement.

CNN also announced on Thursday it will also host GOP presidential debates next month in New Hampshire, along with Iowa.

