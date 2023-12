Virginia Supreme Court ruling requires Patrick County man to pay restitution

The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a ruling by the Virginia Court of Appeals and, as a result, will require a Patrick County man to reimburse the state Medicaid program over $22,000. Larry Dale Puckett, 61, of Pedigo Ridge Road in Claudville, was sentenced in 2021 to a 12-year active sentence for stabbing Justin Sinclair Hawks of The Hollow Road, multiple times in the chest and side in 2019.