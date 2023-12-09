HomeNewsLocal"Marty" the mascot Local “Marty” the mascot By WHEE Staff December 9, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wyatt: The task ahead for ‘Marty’ the mascotWhile Martinsville schools have the bulldog and the Martinsville Mustangs baseball team has a horse, uptown now has a comical green dinosaur wearing sunglasses, carrying a drink with a straw and what looks like a jetpack on its back. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRyan O’Neal, star of ‘Paper Moon’, longtime partner of Farrah Fawcett, dead at 82Next articlePatrick County indictments WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Patrick County indictments December 9, 2023 Local Va. Supreme Court requires Patrick County man to pay restitution December 8, 2023 Local Gravely to retire December 7, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Patrick County indictments December 9, 2023 Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Paper Moon’, longtime partner of Farrah Fawcett, dead at 82 December 8, 2023 15 states seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness: CDC December 8, 2023 ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner says she still hasn’t gotten her jackpot December 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments