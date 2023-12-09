HomeNewsLocalPatrick County indictments Local Patrick County indictments By WHEE Staff December 9, 2023 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patrick County grand jury hands down 37 indictmentsA Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury issued 37 indictments Monday against 13 people. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous article“Marty” the mascot WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local “Marty” the mascot December 9, 2023 Local Va. Supreme Court requires Patrick County man to pay restitution December 8, 2023 Local Gravely to retire December 7, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular “Marty” the mascot December 9, 2023 Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Paper Moon’, longtime partner of Farrah Fawcett, dead at 82 December 8, 2023 15 states seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness: CDC December 8, 2023 ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner says she still hasn’t gotten her jackpot December 8, 2023 Load more Recent Comments