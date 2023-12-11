Monday, December 11, 2023
Entertainment

“He was happy”: Jennifer Aniston says she texted with Matthew Perry on the day of his death

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

In a chat with Variety alongside her co-star and co-executive producer of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston opened up about the recent loss of her former Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

In fact, she revealed she had been texting with Perry the morning of October 28, the day the actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

Aniston said she would like Perry to be remembered “as he said he’d love to be remembered“: someone who struggled with addiction and helped others get sober.

“He was happy. He was healthy,” Aniston continued. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.” She added, “[F]unny Matty … was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Witherspoon, who said she was “lucky to have played Aniston’s little sister on Friends,” noted, “It’s important people know that.”

Aniston added, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.”

She expressed, “I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston also said Perry’s “dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

She called the outpouring of love after Perry’s death “so beautiful,” adding, “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

