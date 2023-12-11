Monday, December 11, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 12/10/23

WHEE Staff
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 5, Columbus 2
Edmonton 4, New Jersey 1
Washington 4, Chicago 2
Nashville 2, Montreal 1
NY Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 0
San Jose 4 Vegas 4 (OT)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 37, LA Rams 31 (OT)
Chicago 28, Detroit 13
Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 14
Cleveland 31, Jacksonville 27
NY Jets 30, Houston 6
New Orleans 28, Carolina 6
Tampa Bay 29. Atlanta 25
Minnesota 3, Las Vegas 0
San Francisco 28, Seattle 16
Buffalo 20, Kansas City 17
Denver 24, L.A. Chargers 7
Dallas 33, Philadelphia 13

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado 90, Miami 63
Memphis 81, Texas A&M 75

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

