Monday, December 11, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTexas woman who sued for abortion now leaving state for care
National

Texas woman who sued for abortion now leaving state for care

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Texas woman who filed a lawsuit last week asking for an emergency abortion is now leaving the state to get care, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

After the judge allowed her to get an abortion, the Texas Supreme Court put that decision on hold.

The woman, Kate Cox, had filed a lawsuit against the state over its restrictive abortion bans, asking a judge to grant her a temporary restraining order that would allow her to get an abortion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
James Gunn confirms Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’
Next article
Golden Globes nominations 2024: Christopher Nolan, Brie Larson and more react
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE