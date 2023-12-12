Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeNewsLocalCops and kids
Local

Cops and kids

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Cops and kids event largest ever
The annual Santa, Cops & Kids event was held Saturday morning at Walmart in Martinsville with a record number of children participating.
Previous article
‘Taxi’ cast reunites, reminisces on ‘The View’, 45 years after sitcom’s debut
Next article
Netflix reveals debut dates, teases “friends-to-lovers” romance in third season of ‘Bridgerton’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE