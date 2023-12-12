Santa’s sleigh from ‘Elf’ crash lands in New York City again

Warner Bros. Pictures

Christmas in New York City just got a big addition, thanks to the folks at On Location Tours.

The company that just launched The Elf Movie Sites Tour has secured Santa’s very own sleigh as seen in the blockbuster holiday classic, and fans will be able to snag the ultimate Christmas picture with it this Sunday, December 17.

That’s right, the very vehicle that crash-landed in Central Park in the movie thanks to a lack of Christmas spirit — and a dodgy Kringle 3000 jet engine — will be on display once again in the city’s famous green space.

The prop was purchased by Elf fan Mark Bozek, an entrepreneur on New York’s Long Island, who snagged the sleigh at an online auction 20 years ago for $12,000 following a bidding war. It was quite a jump up from his original bid of $500.

The two-hour event in front of Bethesda Fountain in Central Park will surely top off the sleigh’s clausometer with the spirit of the season. You can check out On Location Tour’s website for details.

