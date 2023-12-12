Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Twenty-two killed as suicide bomber attacks Pakistan police and military station

KeithBinns/Getty Images

(ISLAMABAD) — At least 22 people were killed and more than 30 were injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a security forces compound in Pakistan on Tuesday, local officials said.

A newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted the officers who were at the compound.

Both police and army officers are stationed at the compound, which is in a city close to the border with Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

