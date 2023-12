boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — A man has been arrested in Detroit and charged in the murder of synagogue president Samantha Woll, police said Wednesday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said 28-year-old Michael Manuel Jackson Bolanos of Detroit has been arrested for Woll’s October murder. He has been charged with homicide felony murder, and additional charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.