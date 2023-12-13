Wednesday, December 13, 2023
National

Hunter Biden speaks out following recent indictment on tax and gun charges

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is peaking out following his indictment on tax and gun charges.

Addressing reporters in Washington, D.C., Hunter Biden said he’s prepared to answer questions from House Republicans — but reiterated that he would only do so in public.

“I am here to testify at a public hearing today, to answer the committees questions,” he said.

“What are they afraid of? I’m here, I’m ready,” he said.

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee last month subpoenaed Hunter Biden to sit for a closed-door deposition on Wednesday as part of the committee’s probe into President Joe Biden and his family.

In response, Hunter Biden said he was willing to testify before the panel — but only in a public forum.

