Thursday, December 14, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Curb Your Enthusiasm' set to end after season 12
Entertainment

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ set to end after season 12

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
HBO

The upcoming 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be its last, HBO has announced.

Larry David’s long-running TV series will premiere its final season on HBO and Max on February 4. It will be 10 episodes long; the series finale will air April 7.

While the series has always operated with an open invitation at HBO and no strict guidelines, the network has confirmed that this will be its final batch of episodes.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement.

David continued, “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Returning for the final season are stars Jeff GarlinSusie EssmanCheryl HinesJ.B. SmooveRichard LewisTed Danson and Vince VaughnTracey Ullman will also return as Irma Kostroski, the councilwoman from season 11 who Larry seduces to get a local ordinance repealed.

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys said. “Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Israel-Gaza live updates: Deadliest year ever for Palestinians in West Bank: UN
Next article
Researchers find possible cause of morning sickness: What this means for pregnant women
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE