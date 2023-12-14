Thursday, December 14, 2023
Kirsten Dunst stars in dramatic ‘Civil War’ trailer: Watch now

A24

America is in chaos in the dramatic trailer for Alex Garland‘s latest film, Civil War.

The official trailer for the film, which was written and directed by Garland, debuted Wednesday. In it, Kirsten Dunst is seen leading a group toward Washington, D.C., amid an internal conflict in the United States.

A synopsis for the film reads: “A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge.”

The group Dunst is a part of also includes characters played by Priscilla actress Cailee Spaeny, Narcos actor Wagner Moura and Dune actor Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Dunst’s partner Jesse Plemons also pops up in the trailer, and we see Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman playing the president of the United States.

Civil War opens in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

