Ryan Reynolds sees every single imaginary friend in new trailer for ‘IF’

Unlock a world of imagination in the new trailer for John Krasinski’s IF.

IF, which is an abbreviation for imaginary friends, stars Ryan Reynolds and an all-star supporting cast, including Steve Carell as a big, purple monster named Blue. Krasinski, Phoebe-Waller BridgeEmily BluntMatt DamonMaya RudolphBobby Moynihan and Sam Rockwell also star in the film, which Krasinski wrote and directed.

The story follows a young girl named Bea who starts seeing imaginary friends who have been abandoned by their original companions. Reynolds plays a character called The Man Upstairs, the only other person who can see all the imaginary friends who were left behind. The two team up to try to pair the IFs with new kids.

IF is aimed at families, a fact that Reynolds joked about on social media while promoting the trailer.

“Get ready for a heart-warming, all-family film from the director of A Quiet Place, the star of Deadpool, and the studio that brought you Annihilation,” Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The film also reunites Krasinski and Carell, who famously co-starred on the popular sitcom The Office. It’s their first collaboration since the NBC series ended in 2013.

From Paramount Pictures, IF will be released on May 17.

