Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'General Hospital' to celebrate 60 years with primetime special
Entertainment

‘General Hospital’ to celebrate 60 years with primetime special

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
ABC

General Hospital is celebrating 60 years with its own primetime special.

The daytime soap opera will look back on its six decades in the special General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, which will air January 4 on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

Fan-favorite cast members from across all years of the show will return to share behind-the-scenes secrets and honor the show’s legacy, including Maurice BenardJane ElliotGenie FrancisFinola HughesKelly Monaco and Laura Wright.

Viewers will also be treated to a blooper reel, as well as a special fan tribute during the television event.

Additional celebrity appearances will be made by the current Dancing with the Stars winner and pro-dancer Val ChmerkovskiyEmma SammsStephen A. SmithRick Springfield and Amber Tamblyn.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, other contributing factors: Autopsy
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE