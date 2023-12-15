Iconic props from ‘ET: The Extra Terrestrial’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ films auctioned off

Universal/Getty Images

Ever wanted to own a piece of film history? Those who bid during the first evening of the Hollywood Legends’ four-day event presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies can definitely relate.

The inaugural sale, aptly called Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Contemporary Hollywood Auction, Part I, offered props, costumes and memorabilia from some of cinema’s most popular science fiction, fantasy and action franchises on Thursday.

Over $3 million worth of artifacts were sold, but it was a special effects head from E.T. The Extra Terrestrial that took the top spot — it sold for $635,000.

Other notable items sold in the auction include prop wands from the Harry Potter film franchise (would you believe it was Ron Weasley’s that made the most money, selling for 15 times the estimate and thousands more than Harry, Hermione and Voldemort’s wands), Harrison Ford’s rope bridge machete from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Chris Evans’ Captain America shield from Captain America: The First Avenger and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man helmet from Captain America: Civil War.

Part II of the Robots, Wizards, Heroes & Aliens: Contemporary Hollywood Auction will be held Friday night. On Saturday, Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies will host The Big Lebowski: The Complete Storyboards Auction, before hosting Glamour, Grace & Greatness: Classic Hollywood Auction on Sunday

