Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMajor storm targets East Coast ahead of holiday travel rush
National

Major storm targets East Coast ahead of holiday travel rush

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Heavy rain forecast through the weekend. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The entire East Coast will soon feel the impact of a dangerous storm that’s set to bring heavy rain and strong winds ahead of the holiday travel rush.

Up to 8 inches of rain is possible in Florida on Saturday. Residents should be prepared for flooding, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

By Sunday, the heavy rain and strong winds will reach Georgia and the Carolinas. Some coastal flooding is possible with onshore winds.

Sunday night into Monday, the heavy rain and strong winds will push into the Northeast.

Two to four inches of rain could fall over a short period of time, so flooding will be possible from Virginia to New England, including major cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Erika Alexander hopes ‘American Fiction’ ﻿prompts “brave” conversation about race in America
Next article
Reality Roundup: New trailers for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Vanderpump’ and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE