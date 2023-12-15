Friday, December 15, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentOfficial trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, 'Origin,' is here
Entertainment

Official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, ‘Origin,’ is here

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Neon

The official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, Originhas arrived.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as author and Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson in a story about her investigation into the global phenomenon of caste. Along the way, Wilkerson experiences love, loss and the beauty of human resilience.

DuVernay wrote and directed the film, which is being distributed by Neon. It is inspired by The New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, written by Wilkerson.

“You don’t escape trauma by ignoring it,” Ellis-Taylor says in the trailer. “You escape trauma by confronting it.”

The film features an all-star supporting cast, including Jon BernthalNiecy Nash-BettsVictoria PedrettiJasmine Cephas JonesAudra McDonald and Nick Offerman.

Origin arrives in theaters January 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Israel-Gaza live updates: Bodies of 3 hostages recovered in Gaza
Next article
Dominic West says Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ influenced season 6 of ‘The Crown’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE