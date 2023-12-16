Saturday, December 16, 2023
Quaker Oats recalls dozens of granola products due to potential salmonella contamination

Cavan Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Quaker Oats Company has recalled dozens of granola products due to the risk of potential salmonella contamination.

The recall impacts more than 40 granola bar and granola cereal products, according to an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website on Friday.

Quaker said the listed products “have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.” No further details were provided on the potential contamination.

“To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions,” the company said.

The products are sold throughout the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

No other Quaker products are impacted, the company said.

See the full list of recalled items here.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can make people sick, and most types cause an illness called salmonellosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people with salmonella infection experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which may occur hours to days after infection, the CDC states, though some do not develop symptoms for several weeks. In rare cases the infection can be fatal.

Infants, those ages 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe infections, according to the CDC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

