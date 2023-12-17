Sunday, December 17, 2023
Council tables electric rate vote

City council tables vote in electric rate increase
Martinsville City Council tabled a vote on a proposed 5.2% electric rate increase, but will consider the matter again at a meeting on Dec. 19.
