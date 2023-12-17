HomeNewsLocalHCSO received accreditation award Local HCSO received accreditation award By WHEE Staff December 17, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp HCSO receives accreditation awardThe Henry County Sheriff’s office recently received an award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC) for achieving accreditation status. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePhillips wins Republican nodNext articleWyatt: The act of restitution WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: The act of restitution December 17, 2023 Local Phillips wins Republican nod December 17, 2023 Local Exhibit director steps down December 17, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Wyatt: The act of restitution December 17, 2023 Phillips wins Republican nod December 17, 2023 Exhibit director steps down December 17, 2023 Council tables electric rate vote December 17, 2023 Load more Recent Comments