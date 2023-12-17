Sunday, December 17, 2023
Phillips wins Republican nod

Republicans choose Henry County’s Eric Phillips for Jan. 9 special election
Eric Phillips won a contentious mass meeting vote Thursday night, becoming the Republican’s choice to replace Del. Les Adams, who announced plans to resign at the end of his current term next month.
