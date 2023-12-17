HomeNewsLocalPhillips wins Republican nod Local Phillips wins Republican nod By WHEE Staff December 17, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Republicans choose Henry County’s Eric Phillips for Jan. 9 special electionEric Phillips won a contentious mass meeting vote Thursday night, becoming the Republican’s choice to replace Del. Les Adams, who announced plans to resign at the end of his current term next month. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleExhibit director steps downNext articleHCSO received accreditation award WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: The act of restitution December 17, 2023 Local HCSO received accreditation award December 17, 2023 Local Exhibit director steps down December 17, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Wyatt: The act of restitution December 17, 2023 HCSO received accreditation award December 17, 2023 Exhibit director steps down December 17, 2023 Council tables electric rate vote December 17, 2023 Load more Recent Comments