Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentFormer assistant accuses Vin Diesel of sexual battery
Entertainment

Former assistant accuses Vin Diesel of sexual battery

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Universal

A report in Vanity Fair says a former assistant to Vin Diesel is suing the star, claiming he sexually battered her in the fall of 2010.

The incident reportedly happened in Atlanta while she was working for Diesel when he was filming Fast Five, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

According to the legal documents obtained by Vanity Fair, Asta Jonasson claims she was asked to wait in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis Hotel while he entertained hostesses from a club he’d visited. Once they left, Diesel is accused of pulling Jonasson onto the bed. She managed to “escape,” and asked him to leave, the accusation continues.

And instead, the documents claim, he began groping and kissing her chest against her will, “and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

VF quoted the suit as saying, “Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security.”

Diesel’s camp has yet to comment about the accusations.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Barbie’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Oppenheimer’ among new potential Oscar nominees
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE