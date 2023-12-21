Golden Globes gift bag goodies total more than half a million bucks

CBS/Sonja Flemming

When it comes to awards shows, as they say, it’s an honor just to be nominated — but it really pays off just to present, too.

That’s the takeaway from the take-away goodies nominees and presenters will be given in a gift bag reportedly worth more than $500,000.

In a statement, The Robb Report — the luxury lifestyle magazine for well-heeled people, or people who just wish they were — says it has teamed up with the annual awards show and piled a half-million dollars’ worth of goods and services for those special attendees.

The more than 35 goodies run the gamut from Le Domaine skin cream valued at $250, to “bespoke” Opie Way custom-made sneakers ($1,500), to a five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia aboard the Celestia Phinisi yacht valued at $83,000.

Robb Report president Luke Bahrenburg says, “While ‘The Ultimate Gift Bag’ may be the most valuable ever at over $500,000 in value, it’s also the most unique in terms of presentation, delivery, and curation of items. We are excited to have created a collection of the world’s finest luxury brands and experiences, from iconic names we all know to very limited craft brands.”

The Robb Report is also auctioning off “a select number of bags, alongside a special Golden Globes experience,” to benefit The Golden Globes Foundation.

The “immensely grateful” president of the Golden Globes, Helen Hoehne, says in the announcement, “This generous contribution not only embodies the spirit of giving but also marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to uplift underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.”

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.