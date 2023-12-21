Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNewsNationalPrague university shooting: 10 killed, many wounded
National

Prague university shooting: 10 killed, many wounded

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Ten people were killed and many were injured in a shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, according to Czech officials.

The suspect was “eliminated,” officials said.

Eleven people suffered serious injuries, eight have moderate injuries and five have light injuries, according to the city’s medical rescue service.

Police advised people in the area not to go outside, and said evacuations were taking place.

As chaos broke out, people fled from Prague’s Old Town, running across the iconic Charles Bridge.

Leo Menindez, from Mexico, told ABC News, “We started hearing the police sirens and ambulances from the Charles Bridge. Then we started hearing the shots and then everyone started to run.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Experts say ‘Home Alone’ family was in the 1%
Next article
Golden Globes gift bag goodies total more than half a million bucks
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE