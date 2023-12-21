Thursday, December 21, 2023
Rachel McAdams answers why she’s missing from ‘Mean Girls’ reunions

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Rachel McAdams has sounded off on why she won’t appear in the Mean Girls musical movie — or those viral Walmart ads that snagged her co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Regina George’s alter-ego explained to Variety of the commercial, “I didn’t know that everyone was doing it.”

She added, “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

McAdams also told the trade that when she was pitched the idea of reprising her role for the ad, “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

As for the forthcoming musical version, which also stars her former co-star — and Mean Girls writer and producer — Tina Fey, McAdams said, “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end.”

She added, “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do.”

That said, the Doctor Strange franchise veteran will apparently be there in spirit — or at the movie theater when the film opens January 12. “I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it,” she enthused.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

