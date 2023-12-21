Thursday, December 21, 2023
Timeline: Special counsel’s probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023. CREDIT: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A UPS delivery driver in Maine went above and beyond this week to make sure holiday packages arrived in one piece.

Following a monster storm Monday and Tuesday, Maine residents saw heavy floodwaters. Despite the poor weather, Ryan Long, a UPS employee, said he was determined to get customers’ packages — many of which were likely Christmas gifts — safely to their destinations.

A person spotted Long on the other side of a washed out road using a small boat to cross and deliver multiple packages, Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW reported.

Since then, local residents say the floodwaters have receded and the washed-out road is scheduled to be repaired.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

