Timeline: Special counsel’s probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

(NEW YORK) — A UPS delivery driver in Maine went above and beyond this week to make sure holiday packages arrived in one piece.

Following a monster storm Monday and Tuesday, Maine residents saw heavy floodwaters. Despite the poor weather, Ryan Long, a UPS employee, said he was determined to get customers’ packages — many of which were likely Christmas gifts — safely to their destinations.

A person spotted Long on the other side of a washed out road using a small boat to cross and deliver multiple packages, Portland, Maine, ABC affiliate WMTW reported.

Since then, local residents say the floodwaters have receded and the washed-out road is scheduled to be repaired.

