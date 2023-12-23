HomeNewsLocalChristmas Cheer exceeds goal Local Christmas Cheer exceeds goal By WHEE Staff December 23, 2023 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Christmas Cheer exceeds goalChristmas Cheer of Martinsville and Henry County has exceeded a goal of $45,000 this season, having received $45,813 in donations as of Dec. 20. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTwo paramedics found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in connection with Elijah McClain’s deathNext articleWyatt: Marty saves Christmas WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: Marty saves Christmas December 23, 2023 Local Henry County gets clean audit December 22, 2023 Local Electric rates to be determined in January December 22, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Record-high temperatures, cross-country storm forecast this holiday weekend December 23, 2023 No ‘functional’ hospitals in northern Gaza, just nine left in south: WHO December 23, 2023 Attacks on freight ships in the Red Sea could increase inflation. Here’s how. December 23, 2023 Supreme Court denies special counsel’s request to take up Trump immunity claim in Jan. 6 case December 23, 2023 Load more Recent Comments