Saturday, December 23, 2023
Christmas Cheer exceeds goal

Christmas Cheer of Martinsville and Henry County has exceeded a goal of $45,000 this season, having received $45,813 in donations as of Dec. 20.
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

