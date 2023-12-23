Sunday, December 24, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMultiple people injured in shooting at Florida mall, police say
National

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida mall, police say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
First responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., on Dec. 23, 2023. — Ocala Police Department

(OCALA, Fla.) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a Florida mall two days before Christmas, police said.

A suspect in the shooting — which occurred at the Paddock Mall in Ocala Saturday afternoon — is believed to have fled, police said.

The mall is being evacuated, the Ocala Police Department said while urging people to avoid the area.

Syriah Williams, 18, told ABC News she was shopping at Bath & Body Works with her mother when she heard several shots ring out and “chaos erupted.”

“The employees opened the back storage area and told everyone to run,” said Williams, who took cover behind the counters at the store.

ABC News’ Layla Ferris contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of Banksy stop sign in London
Next article
Biden’s Democratic challengers hit ballot access roadblocks
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE