Rain on the way

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service now says there is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall with the possibility of isolated flash flooding for our area on Tuesday.

An upper level ridging ahead of an approaching low pressure system will make for a mixture of clouds and sunshine today, with afternoon temperatures that are well above normal for late-December.

A warm front will move over the Tennessee Valley late tonight, triggering rain that will pass across the lower Mid-Atlantic from west to east on Christmas Day into Tuesday.

A cold front will cross through the region on Wednesday, bringing colder air for the second half of the week.