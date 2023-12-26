Tuesday, December 26, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentChristmas Day box office tally sees 'The Color Purple' singing at the...
Entertainment

Christmas Day box office tally sees ‘The Color Purple’ singing at the top

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The numbers are in for movies that made their debut in theaters on Christmas Day and the musical adaptation The Color Purple beat expectations with an $18 million debut, according to Variety. 

It’s the second biggest Christmas opening of all time, behind the $25 million earned in 2009 by Sherlock Holmes, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Moviegoers have been singing the praises of The Color Purple, which stars Fantasia BarrinoTaraji P. Henson, and Halle Bailey, among others: It had an A from fan ratings site Cinescore and a 94% Audience Score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the other Christmas Day releases this year, Purple handily bested George Clooney‘s historical directorial effort The Boys in the Boat, which made $5.8 million, and Ferrari starring Adam Driver, which earned $2.8 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Dreamer’: Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle’s newest Netflix special
Next article
Charges filed in Patrick County crash
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE