Friday, December 29, 2023
Collinsville woman arrested after standoff

Collinsville woman arrested after standoff
Courtesy: STAR NEWS

On December 29, 2023, at 8:03 am, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a report of a woman armed with a firearm inside of the residence located at 1116 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, VA. Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the female through a window. The female stated to deputies that she was armed with a firearm and would not exit the residence. The female was identified as April Manning, and the responding deputies began trying to persuade her to surrender peacefully.

Due to Manning barricading inside the residence and being armed, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators responded to the scene. Negotiators established contact with Manning and communicated with her for a period of time, but she still refused to exit the residence. After negotiations were unsuccessful, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team deployed chemical munitions into the home and subsequently entered the house and took Manning into custody at 10:50 am.

Manning / HCSO

Manning was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment of minor injuries.
April Dawn Manning, age 52, of 1116 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, VA, 24078, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by convicted felon. (felony)
  • Obstructing justice (misdemeanor)
