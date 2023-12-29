Friday, December 29, 2023
Local

Man dies in Collinsville trailer fire

By WHEE Staff
Man dies in Collinsville trailer fire
Courtesy: STAR NEWS

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (December 29, 2023) — Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced today that a fire claimed the life of a man in Collinsville.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, and the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 175 Conestoga Court in Collinsville on Dec. 28, 2023 at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a single wide trailer on fire. A male subject was found during the extinguishment of the fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke. The name of the male subject will not be released until family members can be notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two persons of interest sought in murder investigation involving missing pregnant teen
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

