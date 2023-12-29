Man dies in Collinsville trailer fire

Courtesy: STAR NEWS

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (December 29, 2023) — Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett announced today that a fire claimed the life of a man in Collinsville.

The Henry County Department of Public Safety, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, and the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 175 Conestoga Court in Collinsville on Dec. 28, 2023 at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department found a single wide trailer on fire. A male subject was found during the extinguishment of the fire. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke. The name of the male subject will not be released until family members can be notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.